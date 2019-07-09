$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other American Water Works news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,993,000 after buying an additional 234,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,746,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,443,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,528,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,252,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,024,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

