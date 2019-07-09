$1.07 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 54,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

