$1.32 EPS Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.26. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,434. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

