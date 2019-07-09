$1.65 EPS Expected for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Torchmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Torchmark posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Torchmark’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total transaction of $1,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,028 shares of company stock valued at $20,091,723. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Torchmark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Torchmark by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Torchmark by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Torchmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Torchmark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMK traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.37. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,899. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

