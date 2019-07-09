$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.87.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.15. 1,089,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.17. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

