$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Nordson posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.20. 6,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. Nordson has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $127,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $768,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

