$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.99 million and the lowest is $8.96 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $87.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.68 million to $123.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.03 million to $129.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $137.86. The stock had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.07. argenx has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 1,715.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in argenx by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $23,999,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

