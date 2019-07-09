$16.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $16.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 billion and the highest is $17.25 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $67.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.16 billion to $67.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.36 billion to $70.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. 5,344,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,900. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $635,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

