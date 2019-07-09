$28.88 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $28.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.01 billion and the highest is $29.58 billion. General Electric posted sales of $30.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $118.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.90 billion to $120.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.02 billion to $117.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,968,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,705,398. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 505,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,550 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

