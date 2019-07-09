$33.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.38 billion and the lowest is $33.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $33.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $136.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.07 billion to $137.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.82 billion to $141.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after buying an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,740,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260,045.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,248,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 2,960,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,431. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

