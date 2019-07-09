$67.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $67.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.85 billion to $77.45 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $73.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $268.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.74 billion to $311.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $251.90 billion to $407.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State Corp now owns 161,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 894,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 421,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,965,226. The company has a market capitalization of $322.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

