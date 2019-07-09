$724.15 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post sales of $724.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.00 million and the lowest is $654.30 million. California Resources reported sales of $549.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86. California Resources has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $875.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 4.41.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.