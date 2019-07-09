Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €26.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.23 ($38.64).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €23.86 ($27.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of €40.15 ($46.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.96.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

