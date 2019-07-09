ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.07 Million

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post $73.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the lowest is $69.25 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $292.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.18 million to $299.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $416.22 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $582.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,717. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

