ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $154.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.00.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $101.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.