Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $510,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.98 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $21.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a negative net margin of 2,879.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKTS. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $46,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $109,910 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a current ratio of 12.78. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.