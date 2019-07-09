Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Shares of ALXN opened at $125.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 149,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

