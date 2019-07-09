Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.16 ($51.35).

Alstom stock opened at €41.77 ($48.57) on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.19.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

