Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.56.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

