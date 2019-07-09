Analysts Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce $309.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.80 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $268.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 63.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.78. 812,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,560. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.04.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

