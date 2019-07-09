Analysts Anticipate Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) to Post ($0.02) EPS

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $0.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Netlist an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NLST traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 733,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

