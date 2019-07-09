Analysts Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 94,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.87. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $1,113,207.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,872,929.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,636,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

