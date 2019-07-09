Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report sales of $83.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.68 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $72.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $333.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.58 million to $336.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $367.40 million, with estimates ranging from $354.15 million to $376.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 300,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $726.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 166,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.