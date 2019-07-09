Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) PT at $29.33

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,557. The company has a market cap of $430.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $86,183.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,287 shares of company stock worth $1,136,087. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.