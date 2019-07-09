Analysts Set Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 482,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,150. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.