Analysts Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:LNN traded up $9.58 on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 745,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lindsay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Lindsay by 8.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 107,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

