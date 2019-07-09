Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $47.17

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,480,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 774,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,400.

TPTX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. 131,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,827. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.