Analyzing Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and Highway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 9.19% 12.57% 6.46% Highway -4.42% -5.89% -3.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helios Technologies and Highway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.82 $46.73 million $2.30 19.43 Highway $14.28 million 0.69 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Highway.

Volatility and Risk

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highway has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Helios Technologies and Highway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Helios Technologies beats Highway on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, as well as automation equipment. The company's products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

