Analyzing OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Swedbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.57 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Swedbank $6.23 billion 2.77 $2.34 billion $2.14 7.24

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Swedbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swedbank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Swedbank pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR N/A N/A N/A Swedbank 38.87% 16.85% 0.83%

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Swedbank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

