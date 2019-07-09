Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,581. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,868.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 100.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,675 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 591,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

