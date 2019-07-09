Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 840 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target (down from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 902.86 ($11.80).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 881.80 ($11.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 854.25.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

