ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.31. 1,274,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.90.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

