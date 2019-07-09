Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 13.9%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.05, approximately 286,841 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 118,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

