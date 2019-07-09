Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter valued at $815,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFC traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67. Bank First National has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

