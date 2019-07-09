Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.24

Shares of Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.54 million for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

