BankUnited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

