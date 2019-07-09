Barclays Raises Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $370.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.94.

NYSE:FIS opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

