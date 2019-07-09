BidaskClub Lowers Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $380.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,900.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.