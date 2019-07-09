BidaskClub Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $334,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

