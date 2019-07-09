BidaskClub Lowers Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of SPAR opened at $10.22 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 677,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $375,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,256,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 9.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 634,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 4.7% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.