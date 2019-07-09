BidaskClub Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.03.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $357.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

