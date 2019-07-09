Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will post sales of $45.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.05 billion to $45.60 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $43.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $178.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.54 billion to $180.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $186.19 billion to $190.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,536. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $38,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

