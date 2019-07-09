Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.57). Cellectis reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,266.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 401.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. William Blair started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

CLLS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 104,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $658.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. Cellectis has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $30.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 24,158.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $15,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.