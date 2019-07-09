Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.05. Duluth posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.08 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 4,431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Duluth by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Duluth by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $409.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.19. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

