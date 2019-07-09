Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,049 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,221. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.32. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

