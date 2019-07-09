Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

