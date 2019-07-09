Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Announce ($0.51) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. purchased 20,231 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Fogarty purchased 18,000 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,446 shares of company stock worth $926,192 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth about $5,123,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth about $27,041,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSSI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 2,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,503. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.