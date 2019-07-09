Brokerages Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Medidata Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Shares of MDSO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,545,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period.

Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

