Brokerages Expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) to announce $91.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.50 million and the highest is $91.99 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $92.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year sales of $364.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $378.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $394.65 million, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Tile Shop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTS shares. BidaskClub lowered Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,500 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

