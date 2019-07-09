Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $22.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 6,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,178. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

